GAEREA Perform "To Ain" Live At Redbox Studios; Video

Cathartic black metal outfit, Gaerea, has shared a very special live presentation of the recently released single, "To Ain". The live version of the track was recorded at the Redbox Studios in Portugal. The track is taken from the band's upcoming full-length, Limbo, which is due on July 24 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label.

Gaerea comments on the stream: "This Short Documentary dives deep into the behind the curtain preparations for a Vortex Society experience. This is a special gift to each and everyone of you fellow lost wanderers who have found your way into the Void with our soundscapes. This is to all of you. Let us Fall Into Ain."

You can pre-order Limbo here.

The cover arwtork was created by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

"To Ain"

"Null"

"Glare"

"Conspiranoia"

"Urge"

"Mare"

"To Ain" video:

"Null" drum playthrough video:

"Null" video: