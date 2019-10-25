GAEREA Release Live Video For “Whispers”

Black metal outfit Gaerea, who recently signed to Season Of Mist, have shared a brand new live video for the song "Whispers," which is taken from the band's 2018 release, Unsettling Whispers. The video was shot during their performance at the Amplifest in October 2019.

Gaerea will be releasing a new album in 2020, making it their official debut to Season Of Mist. Check out Unsettling Whispers via the Bandcamp player below.

Unsettling Whispers (Black Metal) by GAEREA (Portugal)

Gaerea is a black metal quintet from Portugal. Emerging in the beginning of 2016, the band released its first EP on November 11, 2016 through Everlasting Spew Records, receiving many praises from the worldwide press

With the release of the bands first full length album Unsettling Whispers (June 22 via Transcending Obscurity Records in 2018), Gaerea had the pleasure to perform and tour festivals in Europe and China, including performances with Jupiterian in April 2019 and a Headlining Chinese tour in May 2019. The band already performed on festivals like SWR Barroselas Metalfest (PT), De Mortem et Diabolum (DE), Throne Fest (BE), Frantic Fest (IT), Eresia Metal Fest (IT), Amplifest (PT) and many more.

During this fall, the band will do a 21-show tour with Numenorean under the Doomstar Bookings wing throughout Europe.

(Photo - Catarina Rocha)