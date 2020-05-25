GAEREA Release "Null" Drum Playthrough Video

Cathartic black metal outfit, Gaerea, have released a drum playthrough for their recently released single, "Null". The track is taken from the band's upcoming sophomore album, Limbo, which will be released on July 24 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. The clip can be seen below. You can pre-order the new album here.

The cover arwtork for Limbo, which was created by the talented Eliran Kantor, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"To Ain"

"Null"

"Glare"

"Conspiranoia"

"Urge"

"Mare"

"Null" drum playthrough video:

"Null" video: