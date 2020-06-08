GAEREA Release "To Ain" Music Video

Cathartic black metal outfit, Gaerea, have released a video for "To Ain", featured on their upcoming Limbo album. Watch the clip below.

Says the band: "'Slaves of our own creation' and the dismantlement of the lost society in its most natural and organic form. A majestical Ode to the Nightmare of Existence and all its flaws. 'To Ain' is for all of you forgotten souls who have fallen into the most morbid and putrid Hole. A Place so below you might never reach to the surface again. Towards the Earth. Wondering the Abyss, To Ain. Being this song one of the most raw and intimate pieces Gaerea has ever written, this visual content serves its unique purpose of bringing the most grotesque truth upon us all. In this One Single Shot Performance we embrace what really makes us human: our Agony towards our very last breath. With no Gimmicks, no cuts, no edits, let this performance show you a brighter glimpse of what we feel, cry and crawl among our Fallen, Vast, Void Society."

Limbo will be released on July 24 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. You can pre-order the new album here.

The cover arwtork for Limbo was created by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

"To Ain"

"Null"

"Glare"

"Conspiranoia"

"Urge"

"Mare"

"Null" drum playthrough video:

"Null" video: