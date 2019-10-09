GAEREA Sign To Season Of Mist; New Album Due In 2020

Season Of Mist announce the signing of black metal outfit, Gaerea. The band will release their brand new album in 2020.

Regarding the signing, the band comments: "The Vortex Society is very pleased to announce that Gaerea has sealed a new record deal with Season of Mist! It’s an absolute honour to join the ranks of such high demand label and alongside very influential artists who have deserved our absolute respect since the void’s first glimpse of existence. Expect Gaerea’s mental horror at a level never seen before."

As an introduction, you can listen to the band's previous album 'Unsettling Whispers' (2018) on their Bandcamp page.

Gaerea is a black metal quintet from Portugal. Emerging in the beginning of 2016, the band released its first EP on November 11, 2016 through Everlasting Spew Records, receiving many praises from the worldwide press

With the release of the bands first full length album Unsettling Whispers (June 22 via Transcending Obscurity Records in 2018), Gaerea had the pleasure to perform and tour festivals in Europe and China, including performances with Jupiterian in April 2019 and a Headlining Chinese tour in May 2019. The band already performed on festivals like SWR Barroselas Metalfest (PT), De Mortem et Diabolum (DE), Throne Fest (BE), Frantic Fest (IT), Eresia Metal Fest (IT), Amplifest (PT) and many more.

During this fall, the band will do a 21-show tour with Numenorean under the Doomstar Bookings wing throughout Europe.

(Photo - Catarina Rocha)