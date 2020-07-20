GAEREA Streaming Limbo Album In Its Entirety Ahead Of Official Release

Cathartic black metal outfit, Gaerea, has shared a full stream of their upcoming album, Limbo, in advance of Friday's release. The record can be heard at below.

The band comment on the stream: "Ladies and Gentlemen, let us surprise you all with the official album stream of Limbo, our brand new album which, even though its only set to be officially released on the 24 July, we want to take your world by storm and just unveil this beast once and for all. For nearly one hour straight, we sit back with you all and listen, embrace and fall into the vast forgotten Limbo. Remember, We are Gaerea and this is our world."

Pre-orders for Limbo available here.

The cover arwtork was created by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

"To Ain"

"Null"

"Glare"

"Conspiranoia"

"Urge"

"Mare"

"Conspiranoia" video:

"To Ain" video:

"Null" drum playthrough video:

"Null" video: