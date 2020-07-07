GAEREA Streaming New Single “Conspiranoia”

Cathartic black metal outfit Gaerea has shared the third and final single from their upcoming album, Limbo. The new song, "Conspiranoia," can be found along with an accompanying music video below.

Speaking of the video, Gaerea comments, "Shot in the ancient Streets of Porto, Gaerea's birth city, 'Conspiranoia' is much more than just an agonizing and mesmerizing voyage into the Vortex's own Depths. Completely filled with small Easter Eggs throughout the clip which I know very few will be able to spot, the music video for the third and last 'Limbo' single crosses the line, the natural border between reality and the mere perception inside our memories, 'deja vus' and romanticizing adventures. This is Gaerea being trapped inside its own world. The Martyrs inside Limbo."

Preorders for Limbo available here.

The cover arwtork was created by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

"To Ain"

"Null"

"Glare"

"Conspiranoia"

"Urge"

"Mare"

"Conspiranoia" video:

"To Ain" video:

"Null" drum playthrough video:

"Null" video: