GAIA EPICUS – Alpha & Omega Album Entering Mixing Stage; Due For Release Later This Year

Thomas Chr. Hansen and his Gaia Epicus is now ready to start mixing the long awaited sixth album, called Alpha & Omega. The album is to be released later this year and is being mixed and mastered by Eduardo Belchior at Intense Music Productions.

The cover artwork for the CD was created by Stan W. Decker (Masterplan, Primal Fear, Jorn).

Gaia Epicus:

Thomas Chr. Hansen – vocals, lead & rhythm guitars, bass.

Guest musicians:

Alfred Fridhagen – drums (Mad Hatter, Hellspray, Morning Dwell)

Mathias Hemmingby - guitar solo’s (Askheimr)

Jack Roger Olsen – guitar solo (ex-Highland Glory)

Christer Harøy – guitar solo (Divided Multitude)

Magnus Tveiten – guitar solo (Blodsmak)

Ann-Kristin Bjørby – choir

Amy Slootweg – piano

Tracklisting:

“War Against Terror”

“The System Is Down”

“Crush”

“Don’t Be A Fool”

“Join The Dark Side”

“The Poison”

“Fire & Ice (Reborn)”

“We Belong To Yesterday”

“Blinded By Hate”

“Destiny Calls”

“Land Of The Rising Sun”

“Alpha & Omega”

Studio report: