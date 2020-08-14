GAIA EPICUS Release Cover Of DIO Classic "Holy Diver"; Visualizer

Norway's Gaia Epicus have released their cover of the Dio classic, "Holy Diver". Check out the visualizer below.

Says mainman Thomas Chr. Hansen: "It is with great respect and a little bit of fear that I release this version of this Holy Treasure of a song. Ronnie James Dio had one of the best voices in the rock and metal genre. I was lucky enough to see him live on their Monsters Of The Millennium tour together with Motörhead and Manowar."

Gaia Epicus recently announced the addition of drummer Mike Terrana (Tarja, Rage, Axel Rudi Pell, Vision Divine) for the upcoming new album, Seventh Rising.

Thomas Chr. Hansen: "I am very honored and proud to annouce that Mike Terrana is the drummer for the new Gaia Epicus album, Seventh Rising.

Mike has done a great job in making this album come to life.

"It's also a great honor to announce that Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth) Is making a guest performance on the track called 'Gods Of Metal'.

"We are about to start mixing the album in the upcoming weeks. I am looking to make a deal with a bigger label so if anyone is interested get in touch with me. If no new deal is made then the album will be released through Epicus Records later this year.

Gaia Epicus recently revealed the tracklist for Seventh Rising. This is the follow-up to the band’s latest album Alpha & Omega which was released in December 2018. The new album is the seventh studio album from Gaia Epicus and it will contain 11 tracks. Release is expected by the end of 2020.

Tracklisting:

“Like A Phoenix”

“Rising”

“Nothing To Lose”

“From Ashes To Fire”

“The Dream”

“Invisible Enemy”

“Dr. Madman”

“Number One”

“Gods Of Metal”

“We Are The Ones”

“Eye Of RA”

Album lineup:

Thomas Chr. Hansen - guitars, bass and vocals

Lukky Sparxx - lead guitars

Mike Terrana - drums

Special guest:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - vocals