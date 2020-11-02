GAIA EPICUS Release Home Quarantine Video For "Invisible Enemy"

Norway's Gaia Epicus, who recently announced the addition of drummer Mike Terrana (Tarja, Rage, Axel Rudi Pell, Vision Divine), have released a home quarantine video for "Invisible Enemy", a track from the band's upcoming new album, Seventh Rising. Watch the clip below:

Seventh Rising is the follow-up to the band’s latest album, Alpha & Omega, which was released in December 2018. The new album is the seventh studio album from Gaia Epicus and it will contain 11 tracks. Release is expected by the end of 2020.

Tracklisting:

“Like A Phoenix”

“Rising”

“Nothing To Lose”

“From Ashes To Fire”

“The Dream”

“Invisible Enemy”

“Dr. Madman”

“Number One”

“Gods Of Metal”

“We Are The Ones”

“Eye Of RA”

“Gods Of Metal”:

Album lineup:

Thomas Chr. Hansen - guitars, bass and vocals

Lukky Sparxx - lead guitars

Mike Terrana - drums

Special guest:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - vocals