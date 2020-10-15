GAIA EPICUS Release New Single "Gods Of Metal" Feat. TIM "RIPPER" OWENS; Audio Streaming

Norway's Gaia Epicus are streaming the new single "Gods Of Metal", featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens. The track is featured on the band's upcoming new album, Seventh Rising. Listen below, and get the single here.

Gaia Epicus recently announced the addition of drummer Mike Terrana (Tarja, Rage, Axel Rudi Pell, Vision Divine) for the upcoming Seventh Rising album.

Seventh Rising is the follow-up to the band’s latest album, Alpha & Omega, which was released in December 2018. The new album is the seventh studio album from Gaia Epicus and it will contain 11 tracks. Release is expected by the end of 2020.

Tracklisting:

“Like A Phoenix”

“Rising”

“Nothing To Lose”

“From Ashes To Fire”

“The Dream”

“Invisible Enemy”

“Dr. Madman”

“Number One”

“Gods Of Metal”

“We Are The Ones”

“Eye Of RA”

“Gods Of Metal”:

Album lineup:

Thomas Chr. Hansen - guitars, bass and vocals

Lukky Sparxx - lead guitars

Mike Terrana - drums

Special guest:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - vocals