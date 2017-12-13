GALACTIC COWBOYS Premier "Zombies" Music Video

90’s progressive metal adventurers, Galactic Cowboys, have released a video for "Zombies", a track from their first album in 17 years, Long Way Back To The Moon, out now via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“In The Clouds”

“Internal Masquerade”

“Blood In My Eyes”

“Next Joke”

“Zombies”

“Drama”

“Amisarewas”

“Hate Me”

“Losing Ourselves”

“Agenda”

“Long Way Back To The Moon”

“Believing The Hype” (Bonus Track)

“Say Goodbye To Utopia” (Bonus Track)

"Zombies" video:

“Next Joke”:

“Internal Masquerade” video: