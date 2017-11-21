GALES OF AVALON Release “Walk On” Video

Canadian independent heavy metal band Gales Of Avalon have released a music video for the song “Walk On”, taken from their upcoming concept album Hope, set for release on November 25th.

Hope is an audio drama featuring the voice talents of many Calgary’s metal community. Including members of Metal Heads United, Annihilatrix Productions, Exit Strategy, Train Bigger Monkeys, Megawatt Mayhem and many more.

Forged in Calgary in 2007, Gales of Avalon have been a constant staple in the local underground metal scene. With a wide variety of influences, Gales has a unique and dynamic sound with elements of power, thrash, death and black metal along with blues and rock. This combination of sounds has proven successful for the band, with two EPs and a full length under their belts. Each element is orchestrated perfectly, resulting in a sound with something for every metal head.

“Ashes”:

“Scavengers”: