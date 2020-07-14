GALLOWS CIRCUS Release Brand New Single / Video "Hell's Whiskey"

"Hell’s Whiskey" is the brand-new single and video from highly rated UK rock act Gallows Circus.

Kent-based ‘blues stained’ hard rock act Gallows Circus have been building quite a formidable reputation across the country with their unmissable brand of hard and heavy rock. Their influences are myriad; from the power of Led Zeppelin through the melodic genius of Thin Lizzy, onto the modern blues-rock of Rival Sons and the hard edge of Soundgarden, Gallows Circus manage to make a sound all of their own.

"Hell’s Whiskey" is the first taste of the band’s upcoming second EP, due September 25th, which sees the acclaimed quartet demonstrating a more focussed, intensely melodic, and hard-hitting sound. The band are coming out swinging!

Gallows Circus is:

Ian Day – vocals

Ben Attwood – guitars

Steve Kitchener – drums

Richard Tunbridge - bass

For further details, visit Gallows Circus on Facebook.