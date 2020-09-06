GALLOWS CIRCUS Unveil "Medicine Man" Single / Video

"Medicine Man" is the powerful new single from highly rated UK rock act Gallows Circus. Following on from the success of their well-received track "Hell’s Whiskey", the band build on that momentum with this riff-laden cut.

Kent-based ‘blues stained’ hard rock act Gallows Circus have been building quite a formidable reputation across the country with their unmissable brand of hard and heavy rock. Their influences are myriad; from the power of Zeppelin through the melodic genius of Thin Lizzy, onto the modern blues-rock of Rival Sons and the hard edge of Soundgarden, Gallows Circus manage to make a sound all of their own.

Gallows Circus will release their upcoming second EP, II, on September 25th. It sees the acclaimed quartet demonstrating a more focussed, intensely melodic, and hard-hitting sound. The band are coming out swinging!

Tracklisting:

“Hell's Whiskey”

“Medicine Man”

“Who Cares?”

“Bring Your Crucifix”

“Hunt You Down”

For further details, visit Gallows Circus on Facebook.

(Photo by Dorothy Clarke)