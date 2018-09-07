GAMA BOMB Debuts "Bring Out The Monster" Music Video

Irish thrashers Gama Bomb have released a video for "Bring Out The Monster", featured on the band’s sixth album Speed Between The Lines, out October 12th via AFM Records. Watch below.

Bassist Joe McGuigan on Speed Between The Lines: “Our aim with this record was keep refining the Gama Bomb thrash formula. It’s got faster and more punky riffing, battling axes and catchy, memorable choruses from Philly, who’s back with the Halford / Belladona notes after injuring his voice a few years back.”

Speed Between The Lines was produced by longtime Gama Bomb collaborator Scott Atkins (Cradle of Filth, Sylosis). The album will be available as CD, clear yellow gatefold vinyl (ltd. to 250 units), turquoise gatefold vinyl (ltd. to 250 units), clear/red gatefold and vinyl red/black splatter (ltd. to 100 units) which is exclusively available in the AFM webshop.

Tracklisting:

"Give Me Leather"

"A Hanging"

"666teen"

"Bring Out The Monster"

"R.I.P. U"

"Motorgeist"

"Alt-Reich"

"Stay Rotten"

"We R Going 2 Eat U"

"Kurt Russell"

"World Gone To Hell"

"Faceblaster"

"Bring Out The Monster" video:

"666teen" lyric video: