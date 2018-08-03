GAMA BOMB To Release Speed Between The Lines Album In October

Gama Bomb are back with a monster of an album, putting the fast, fabulous and fun back into old school thrash metal and dragging it kicking and screaming into present day.

With its crisp, clean production, distinctive lyrics, irresistible hooks and a huge sense of enjoyment, this new album is an absolute must for thrashers of all ages and fans of Tankard, Municipal Waste, Harvok and Warbringer.

Speed Between The Lines, released by AFM Records on October 12th, is the band's sixth studio album in 16 years. The album will be available as CD, clear yellow gatefold vinyl (ltd. to 250 units), turquoise gatefold vinyl (ltd. to 250 units), clear/red gatefold and vinyl red/black splatter (ltd. to 100 units) which is exclusively available in the AFM webshop.

Tracklisting:

"Give Me Leather"

"A Hanging"

"666teen"

"Bring Out The Monster"

"R.I.P. U"

"Motorgeist"

"Alt-Reich"

"Stay Rotten"

"We R Going 2 Eat U"

"Kurt Russell"

"World Gone To Hell"

"Faceblaster"