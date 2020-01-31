GAME ZERO Launches Cover Of SIMPLE MINDS’ “Don’t You – Forget About Me”

Game Zero's new album, W.A.R. - We Are Right, will be released on February 28 via Art Gates Records. Preorder the album here, and watch the video and single for the cover of Simple Minds’ “Don’t You – Forget About Me” below.

The video was directed by Kinorama Studio.

The album was recorded at The Fog Studio 2.0/Studio Compresso mixed and produced by Antonio Aronne, mastered at Elephant Mastering by Riccardo Parenti. Vocals Production by Enrico ‘Erk’ Scutti.

The cover artwork has been designed by Fabio Timpanaro (Deathstars, Ancient, The Foreshadowing); visual concept by Alessandro ‘Alexincubus’ Pallotta.

Tracklisting:

“We Are Right”

“Goodbye”

“You’ve Got To Move On”

“Don’t You”

“Believe”

“The Ghost”

“Compromise”

“The Stranger”

“Blow Me Away”

“You Choke Me”

“Lying”

“Full Of Nothing”

"Don't You - Forget About Me" video:

“We Are Right” video: