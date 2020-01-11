GAME ZERO Releases “We Are Right” Video

“We Are Right”, the new video and single from Italian hard rock/modern metal band Game Zero, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming second album, W.A.R. – We Are Right', due on February 28th, 2020 via Art Gates Records.

The album was recorded at The Fog Studio 2.0/Studio Compresso mixed and produced by Antonio Aronne, mastered at Elephant Mastering by Riccardo Parenti. Vocals Production by Enrico ‘Erk’ Scutti.

The cover artwork has been designed by Fabio Timpanaro (Deathstars, Ancient, The Foreshadowing); visual concept by Alessandro ‘Alexincubus’ Pallotta.

Tracklisting:

“We Are Right”

“Goodbye”

“You’ve Got To Move On”

“Don’t You”

“Believe”

“The Ghost”

“Compromise”

“The Stranger”

“Blow Me Away”

“You Choke Me”

“Lying”

“Full Of Nothing”

“We Are Right” video: