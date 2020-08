GAMMA RAY Check In From Rehearsals For Upcoming 30 Years Of Amazing Awesomeness Livestream Show

German bashers Gamma Ray, led by Helloween co-founder Kai Hansen, are gearing up for a livestreaming 30th Anniversary show, dubbed 30 Years of Amazing Awesomeness. Hansen has checked in with a new update in between rehearsals, revealing that the August 27th show WILL NOT be available on YouTube or other streaming platforms once it's done. Check out the clip below.

Gamma Ray previously issued the following announcement:

"Hello metalheads, we have great news for you! The Rays will celebrate 30 Years of Amazing Awesomeness! We want to invite all of you to join the party of our exclusive and only show in 2020. In this time of Corona we can’t do shows like we want to, so we decided to do a live streaming and set up a big stage in the ISS Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. Eleven cameras will capture the very best of 30 years amazing power metal. This awesome event takes place on Thursday, August 27th at 20:00 CET and will be sent out all over the globe in a HQ Live stream..

So! Don't wait any longer, get together with your friends, buddies and homies to enjoy the concert of the year together from the comfort of your home. Get your ticket here. Stay tuned for more information!"

The band has posted a new webisode announcing that former Gamma Ray frontman Ralf Scheepers - who was with the band from 1989 to 1994 - will perform with them for part of the show. Check it out below.

Scheepers sang on three Gamma Ray albums - Heading For Tomorrow (1990), Sigh No More (1991), Insanity And Genius (1993) - and launched Primal Fear in 1997 with bassist Mat Sinner.