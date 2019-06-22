GAMMA RAY Drummer MICHAEL EHRÉ Joins PRIMAL FEAR

German bashers Primal Fear have checked in with the following update:

"Drummer Michael Ehré of Gamma Ray and The Unity will join Primal Fear as their permanent new drummer with immediate effect. Michael will join the band on their summer festival tour and will record the new Primal Fear album later this year, which marks the first one under their new contract with Nuclear Blast! Welcome Michael to the Metal Commando and we’re proud to have you!

Thanks to Francesco Jovino for 4 years rocking hard with us and traveling the world. Cesco, we wish you and your family only the best and good luck for your next projects."

Michael Ehré has issued the following statement:

"I´m super happy to join Primal Fear! From the beginning I followed their career, know the guys in the band for years and was always a big fan of their music! I´m really excited and can´t wait to hit the stage at the Rock Fest in Barcelona."

Primal Fear vocalist Ralf Scheepers:

"What a drummer! I know Michael since quite a while now and I have always followed his great work for the bands he was drumming. I’m more than excited to share the stages of the world with such a talent and the wonderful person that he is. It’s fantastic to have you on board, Michael!“