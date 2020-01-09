GANG OF SOULS Featuring Former GREAT WHITE Vocalist TERRY ILOUS Sign With Frontiers Music Srl

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of a new L.A. based band, Gang Of Souls. It is an artistic union between none other than vocalist Terry Ilous (XYZ, ex-Great White), together with famed producer and bassist Fabrizio Grossi (Glenn Hughes, Supersonic Blues Machine, Eric Gales, etc.). The album’s recording has already commenced in L.A. and the guys hope to complete it in the first half of the New Year. Rounding out the lineup are Serge Simic on guitar (The Slam, Supersonic Blues Machine) and Tony Morra on drums.

"I am very excited to announce that I will be officially joining the Frontiers family in 2020 as a member of the band Gang Of Souls,” says Terry Ilous. "My entire career has been about creating the best music I possibly can for the fans and with Frontiers, it is a pleasure to join a company with such strong products, production, and the ability to share it with a broad audience. With Frontiers and producer and writer Fabrizio Grossi at the helm, it will allow me to focus on the music and grow as an artist, while also being able to expand my work both nationally and internationally. I am extremely honored to join such an amazing roster of talent and look forward to what 2020 has to bring. Expect to hear a lot more from me and Frontiers moving forward. I invite you all to follow me on my social media sites and join me on this journey.”

Fabrizio Grossi adds, “I am really excited to work with my buddies Serge, Tony, and Terry on this new adventure called Gang Of Souls. Terry will be the centerpiece and I am sure he’ll turn even more heads than what he’s been admirably doing since XYZ’s debut. He’s an amazing singer and a hell of a funny guy. I am glad the public will be able to get to know this other side of him. This record represents the type of straight ahead rock music that really makes us move. There won’t be any frills and sweetness, that I can promise, but lots of balls out groove, loud guitars, and soulful melodies.”

Musically, Gang Of Souls’ music will lean towards a classic hard rock sound with unforgettable melodies and a solid bluesy background. Think Bad Company meets early Foreigner, but with more current production. A release in the second half of 2020 is tentatively anticipated.