GARY HOEY Streaming Entire Neon Highway Blues Album

Gary Hoey is streaming each song from his new album, Neon Highway Blues, released back in March. Listen below, and order the album here.

The album’s eleven tracks display Hoey’s confidence and assuredness alongside the freshness of someone who's still in the process of discovery and refinement. Hoey self-produced the album at his New Hampshire based home studio, while also enlisting friends Eric Gales, Lance Lopez. Josh Smith and his 17-year-old son Ian for guest appearances.

Tracklisting:

"Under The Rug" (feat. Eric Gales)

"Mercy Of Love" (feat. Josh Smith)

"Your Kind Of Love"

"Don't Come Crying" (feat. Ian Hoey)

"Still Believe In Love"

"Almost Heaven"

"I Felt Alive"

"Waiting On The Sun"

"Damned If I Do" (feat. Lance Lopez)

"Living The Highlife"

"Neon Highway Blues"

"Under The Rug" lyric video:

"Mercy Of Love":

"Your Kind Of Love" lyric video:

"Don't Come Crying" lyric video:

"Still Believe In Love":

"Almost Heaven":

"I Felt Alive":

"Waiting On The Sun":

"Damned If I Do":

"Living The Highlife":

"Neon Highway Blues":

(Photo - David Brow)