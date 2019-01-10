GARY HOEY To Release Neon Highway Blues Album In March; Lyric Video For "Under The Rug" Featuring ERIC GALES Streaming

Gary Hoey’s new album, Neon Highway Blues, is available to pre-order now and will be in stores March 15th. Pre-orders for autographed copies will also be available to purchase through the garyhoey.com store soon. Pre-order the album here.

Special guests included Eric Gales, Ian Hoey, Josh Smith and Lance Lopez. A lyric video for "Under The Rug", featuring Eric Gales, can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Under The Rug" (feat. Eric Gales)

"Mercy Of Love" (feat. Josh Smith)

"Your Kind Of Love"

"Don't Come Crying "(feat. Ian Hoey)

"Still Believe In Love"

"Almost Heaven"

"I Felt Alive"

"Waiting On The Sun"

"Damned If I Do" (feat. Lance Lopez)

"Living The Highlife"

"Neon Highway Blues"

"Under The Rug" lyric video: