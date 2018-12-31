GARY MOORE - Gig For Gary 2019 To Raise Funds For Memorial Statue

Fans of legendary Belfast rocker Gary Moore are to start fundraising for a memorial statue in his honour in the new year, reports Belfast Telegraph. The former Thin Lizzy guitarist, who grew up in the Newtownards Road area in the east of the city, was found dead in a hotel room on the Costa del Sol in 2011, aged 58.

A campaign to raise money for a statue will be launched on April 12th with a memorial show at The Empire Music Hall.

Organizers state: "It is with great honour and respect that we announce the acts for GFG 2019:

- Sam Davidson’s Taste will open at 8pm with a great mix of Gary Moore and Rory Gallagher tracks. Rory Gallagher was one of Gary’s favourite guitarists.

- Patricia Moore Band featuring bassist to the stars Jerome Rimson on bass (ex-Van Morrison, Philip Lynott, Automatic Man, Aretha Franklin, Freddie Mercury, Bee Gees and more), rhythm master extraordinaire Jimmy Howlett (UK) on drums and Dublin’s Gerry Quigley on guitar.

- Eric Bell trio will be playing a very special selection of songs for Gary, including his own originals and some amazing Thin Lizzy tracks as part of their Thin Lizzy 50th anniversary tour.

- Gerry Quigley & The Durty Blues Band playing a mix of original progressive blues rock instrumentals inspired by Gary and also inspired by Gerry’s own childhood guitar teacher Eric Bell. You will hear the influences for sure.

The show will finish with an epic blues jam with all musicians on stage! It’s going to be a very special night. Tickets will be on sale very soon from Ticketmaster. Stay tuned!"

More details coming soon at gigforgary.com.