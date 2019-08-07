GATECREEPER - Deserted Album Due In October; "Boiled Over" Track Streaming

Arizona death metal band, Gatecreeper, return with their new album, Deserted, out on October 4 via Relapse Records. Listen to the first single, “Boiled Over”, below and via all streaming services here.

"The first song from Deserted we chose to share with the world is 'Boiled Over'. With this song, we tried to capture the melodic side of Bolt Thrower mixed with the crushing heaviness and groove of bands like Obituary or Crowbar. There is a confident swagger to the song that any fan of heavy music can enjoy."

Deserted is due out October 4th on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Physical packages are available for pre-order here. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here.

Deserted was recorded at Homewrecker Studios in Tucson, where Gatecreeper co-produced the album with engineer Ryan Bram. Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou handled the mix at Godcity in Salem, MA, and Brad Boatright mastered the album at Audiosiege in Portland, OR. Deserted’s hallucinatory cover art was created by Brad Moore.

Additionally, Gatecreeper comment on Deserted: "We are very proud to finally unleash our second full length album. There are plenty of new and exciting elements mixed into our songwriting formula, but the most apparent evolution is simply getting better at what we have been doing since the beginning. Our experiences over the 3 years have made us a stronger band all around. With Deserted we wanted to solidify and define the Gatecreeper sound of memorable songwriting with both infectious hooks and crushing riffs."

Tracklisting:

"Deserted"

"Puncture Wounds"

"From The Ashes"

"Ruthless"

"Everlasting"

"Barbaric Pleasure"

"Sweltering Madness"

"Boiled Over"

"In Chains"

"Absence Of Light"

"Boiled Over":