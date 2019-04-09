GATECREEPER Enter Studio To Record New Full-Length Album

Arizona’s death metal legion Gatecreeper have begun recording their second full-length album and follow-up to 2016’s Sonoran Depravation. The yet-to-be-titled album is being recorded at Homewrecker Studios in Tucson, AZ and will be mixed by Kurt Ballou at Godcity. The album is expected to be released late 2019. Stay tuned for more information in the near future.

Stream Gatecreeper’s discography, including the debut full-length Sonoran Depravation, on Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp.

Gatecreeper is:

Sean Mears - Bass

Metal Matt - Drums

Eric Wagner - Guitar

Chase H. Mason - Vocals

Jack Maniacky - Guitar

(Photo by: Joseph Maddon)