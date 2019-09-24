GATECREEPER Premiers "From The Ashes" Music Video

Arizona death metal band, Gatecreeper, return with their new album, Deserted, out on October 4 via Relapse Records. The band have released a music video for the track, "From The Ashes", directed by Ian Shelton and available for viewing below.

Vocalist Chase Mason comments: “'From The Ashes' is the most anthemic song we have ever written. Although we have flirted with the idea in the past, there are more melodic guitar leads in this song than ever before. I’d say this one is primed and ready for the European Metal Festival circuit.”

Deserted is due out October 4th on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Physical packages are available for pre-order here. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here.

Deserted was recorded at Homewrecker Studios in Tucson, where Gatecreeper co-produced the album with engineer Ryan Bram. Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou handled the mix at Godcity in Salem, MA, and Brad Boatright mastered the album at Audiosiege in Portland, OR. Deserted’s hallucinatory cover art was created by Brad Moore.

Additionally, Gatecreeper comment on Deserted: "We are very proud to finally unleash our second full length album. There are plenty of new and exciting elements mixed into our songwriting formula, but the most apparent evolution is simply getting better at what we have been doing since the beginning. Our experiences over the 3 years have made us a stronger band all around. With Deserted we wanted to solidify and define the Gatecreeper sound of memorable songwriting with both infectious hooks and crushing riffs."

Tracklisting:

"Deserted"

"Puncture Wounds"

"From The Ashes"

"Ruthless"

"Everlasting"

"Barbaric Pleasure"

"Sweltering Madness"

"Boiled Over"

"In Chains"

"Absence Of Light"

"Everlasting":

"Boiled Over":