GATECREEPER's Deserted Album Streaming In Full
October 8, 2019, 12 minutes ago
Arizona death metal band, Gatecreeper, released their new album, Deserted, last Friday (October 4) via Relapse Records. You can now hear the full album below.
Deserted is out on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Physical packages are available here. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here.
Deserted was recorded at Homewrecker Studios in Tucson, where Gatecreeper co-produced the album with engineer Ryan Bram. Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou handled the mix at Godcity in Salem, MA, and Brad Boatright mastered the album at Audiosiege in Portland, OR. Deserted’s hallucinatory cover art was created by Brad Moore.
Tracklisting:
"Deserted"
"Puncture Wounds"
"From The Ashes"
"Ruthless"
"Everlasting"
"Barbaric Pleasure"
"Sweltering Madness"
"Boiled Over"
"In Chains"
"Absence Of Light"
Album stream:
"From The Ashes" video:
Exhumed and Gatecreeper have announced a co-headlining North American tour through the fall. The tour begins on October 31 in Austin, TX and ends December 4 in Las Vegas, NV. Additional support by Necrot & Judiciary. All confirmed tour dates are available below.
Tour dates:
October
31 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
November
1 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
2 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group
4 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
5 - Miami, FL - Chuchill’s
6 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven Lounge
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Hell Stage
8 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie’s
9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
10 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry - The Fillmore
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
13 - Somerville, MA - ONCE Ballroom
15 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
16 - Lakewood, OH - Foundry
17 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary
18 - Madison, WI - The Crucible
19 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
20 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
22 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
24 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
25 - Bozeman, MT - The Eagles Ballroom
27 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown
28 - Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret (No Exhumed/Necrot)
29 - Seattle, WA - Substation
30 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
December
1 - Arcata, CA - Rampart Skatepark
2 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Shop
3 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s
4 - Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse Saloon
(Photo - Joseph Maddon)