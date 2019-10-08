GATECREEPER's Deserted Album Streaming In Full

Arizona death metal band, Gatecreeper, released their new album, Deserted, last Friday (October 4) via Relapse Records. You can now hear the full album below.

Deserted is out on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Physical packages are available here. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here.

Deserted was recorded at Homewrecker Studios in Tucson, where Gatecreeper co-produced the album with engineer Ryan Bram. Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou handled the mix at Godcity in Salem, MA, and Brad Boatright mastered the album at Audiosiege in Portland, OR. Deserted’s hallucinatory cover art was created by Brad Moore.

Tracklisting:

"Deserted"

"Puncture Wounds"

"From The Ashes"

"Ruthless"

"Everlasting"

"Barbaric Pleasure"

"Sweltering Madness"

"Boiled Over"

"In Chains"

"Absence Of Light"

Album stream:

"From The Ashes" video:

Exhumed and Gatecreeper have announced a co-headlining North American tour through the fall. The tour begins on October 31 in Austin, TX and ends December 4 in Las Vegas, NV. Additional support by Necrot & Judiciary. All confirmed tour dates are available below.

Tour dates:

October

31 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

November

1 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

2 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

4 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

5 - Miami, FL - Chuchill’s

6 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven Lounge

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Hell Stage

8 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie’s

9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

10 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry - The Fillmore

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

13 - Somerville, MA - ONCE Ballroom

15 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

16 - Lakewood, OH - Foundry

17 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary

18 - Madison, WI - The Crucible

19 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

20 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

22 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

24 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

25 - Bozeman, MT - The Eagles Ballroom

27 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown

28 - Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret (No Exhumed/Necrot)

29 - Seattle, WA - Substation

30 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

December

1 - Arcata, CA - Rampart Skatepark

2 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Shop

3 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse Saloon

(Photo - Joseph Maddon)