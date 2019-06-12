GATECREEPER Share Adult Swim Single “Anxiety”

Adult Swim Singles have teamed with Arizona death metal legion Gatecreeper for the 43rd installment of the current program. “Anxiety” is a distilled blast of crushing intensity, offering listeners a glimpse as to what can be expected from the album the quintet are anticipated to release later this year. The forthcoming new album will mark the follow up to their debut full length, 2016’s critically lauded Sonoran Depravation. Check out the track at Adult Swim.

Vocalist Chase Mason Comments:

"We wrote and recorded this song together with all the songs for our upcoming album. Musically, this song is a little more adventurous than a normal Gatecreeper song. We wanted it to stand out on its own while also teasing what to expect from our new record. This was the last song that I had to finish lyrics for so I ended up writing it about all the stress and mental torment I had put myself through while working on the whole project. It's oddly fitting that this is the first song to be heard from what we have been working on."

Gatecreeper is:

Sean Mears - Bass

Metal Matt - Drums

Eric Wagner - Guitar

Chase H. Mason - Vocals

Jack Maniacky - Guitar

(Photo by: Joseph Maddon)