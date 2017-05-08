GATECREEPER Share Live Album Unleashed In The Middle East (Video); US Tour Begins This Week

Arizona death metal unit Gatecreeper has released a live tape, entitled Unleashed In The Middle East, from their recent tour with Nails and labelmates Toxic Holocaust. Recorded live at The Middle East in Cambridge, MA on March 23rd, 2017 by Robert Cheeseman at GodCity Studio and mixed by Ryan Bram at Homewrecker Studios. The full set is available now via Bandcamp at this location.

Watch the full concert, filmed by Maximum Volume Silence, below.

Vocalist Chase Mason commented: "We recorded this set at a sold out show in Cambridge, MA while on tour with Nails and Toxic Holocaust. It's a perfect snapshot of our band at a time when we are running on all cylinders and at the top of our game."

Unleashed in the Middle East is also available now on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Additionally, Gatecreeper begin their early summer tour with Pallbearer this week. Select dates include labelmates Pinkish Black and Inter Arma. The band will also perform with Young And In The Way from June 9th - 13th and at Psycho Las Vegas (August 18th - 20th). Full tour schedule below.

Tour dates:

May (with Pallbearer)

11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live ^

12 - Dallas, TX - Curtain Club ^

13 - Austin, TX - Barracuda ^

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

16 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

19 - Oakland, CA - New Parish

20 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub’s

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

24 - Omaha, NE - Milk Run *

25 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room +

26 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry +

27 - Des Moines, IA - VaudevilleMews +

28 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon +

30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups +

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater +

June (with Pallbearer)

1 - Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel +

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie *

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar (Matinee) *

3 - West Babylon, NY - Sinclairs Pub *

5 - Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony +

6 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar +

7 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar +

* Gatecreeper only

^ with Pinkish Black

+ with Inter Arma

June (with Young And In The Way)

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Sound and Fury Fest

11 - Fresno, CA - The Mark Out

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

August

18-20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas