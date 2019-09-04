GATECREEPER Streaming New Song "Everlasting"

Arizona death metal band, Gatecreeper, return with their new album, Deserted, out on October 4 via Relapse Records. The second single, "Everlasting", can be heard below.

Vocalist Chase Mason comments: "'Everlasting' shows the murkier side of Gatecreeper to close out the A side of Deserted. We incorporated some new subtle elements into this song like the Finnish style guitar lead, the fast 1-2 beat in the bridge and the slamming pinch harmonic riff towards the end. The repetitive outro slowly drills into your brain and fades out before it's time to flip the record over for the second half."

Deserted is due out October 4th on CD/LP/CS/Digital. Physical packages are available for pre-order here. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here.

Deserted was recorded at Homewrecker Studios in Tucson, where Gatecreeper co-produced the album with engineer Ryan Bram. Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou handled the mix at Godcity in Salem, MA, and Brad Boatright mastered the album at Audiosiege in Portland, OR. Deserted’s hallucinatory cover art was created by Brad Moore.

Additionally, Gatecreeper comment on Deserted: "We are very proud to finally unleash our second full length album. There are plenty of new and exciting elements mixed into our songwriting formula, but the most apparent evolution is simply getting better at what we have been doing since the beginning. Our experiences over the 3 years have made us a stronger band all around. With Deserted we wanted to solidify and define the Gatecreeper sound of memorable songwriting with both infectious hooks and crushing riffs."

Tracklisting:

"Deserted"

"Puncture Wounds"

"From The Ashes"

"Ruthless"

"Everlasting"

"Barbaric Pleasure"

"Sweltering Madness"

"Boiled Over"

"In Chains"

"Absence Of Light"

"Boiled Over":