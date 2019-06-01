GATHERING OF KINGS Debut New Song "Heaven On The Run”

Melodic hard rock project Gathering Of Kings new song "Heaven On The Run”, a song is taken from the upcoming second album Discovery, tentatively due early 2020. "Heaven On The Run" was written by Victor Olsson, featuring production by Thomas "Plec" Johansson at The Panic Room, Skövde.

Gathering Of Kings began work on the new album just a couple of months ago and continues their creative relationship with producer Thomas "Plec" Johansson (Soilwork, Nocturnal Rites, Dynazty, The Night Flight Orchestra). The debut album First Mission, was released in January 2019 via RN Records. The album reached #2 on the Swedish charts for physical album sales and #1 on the Hard Rock chart and #1 on the Vinyl chart. The project is supervised by Ron and Nina Dahlgren, bringing together top musicians from the current hard rock scene in Sweden. Victor Olsson is the main songwriter, with Alexander Frisborg co-writing lyrics on some of them.

According to the band, “the idea was to create something like Tom Galley's Phenomena or even Tobias Sammet's Avantasia, with multiple vocalists and instrumentalists.”

"Heaven On The Run" lineup:

Rick Altzi (Masterplan, Herman Frank, At Vance) - lead vocals

Victor Olsson (Saffire) - guitars, keyboards, backing vocals

Nalle Påhlsson ( Easy Action, Therion, Treat) - bass

Efraim Larsson (Streamline, Rydell & Quick, Diamond Dawn - drums

Tobias Jansson (Saffire) - backing vocals



