GATHERING OF KINGS Premier "Love Will Stay Alive" Music Video

Gathering Of Kings' debut album, First Mission, will arrive in late January. A music video for the new single, "Love Will Stay Alive", can be found below. The video was directed by Robert Hellström of RH Foto and filmed at Röda Kvarn in Lidköping, Sweden.

The album was produced, mixed, and mastered by Thomas Plec Johansson (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra, Nocturnal Rites, Dynazty) at The Panic Room in Skövde, Sweden. All songs were written by Victor Olsson except "The Runaway", which was written by Maurice Gibb and Robin Gibb from Bee Gees. The song is a cover of Carolas hit single from 1986. So that's a tribute to the best Swedish female singer of all time.

The cover artwork was created by the German artist Markus Vesper.

First Mission tracklisting:

“The Gathering”

“Forever And A Day”

“Love Will Stay Alive”

“Endless Paradise”

“Saviour”

“Passing Rain”

“Out Of My Life”

“Lonely Road”

“Angels”

“Long Way From Home”

‘The Runaway” (Carola cover)

“Battle Cry” (Bonus Track)

“Love Will Stay Alive” video:

"Saviour":

"Out Of My Life":

"Forever And A Day":

Musicians:

Rick Altzi - vocals (Masterplan, Herman Frank, At Vance)

Björn Strid - vocals (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra)

Apollo Papathanasio - vocals (Spiritual Beggars, Firewind)

Tobias Jansson - vocals (Saffire)

Jens Westin - vocals and Guitar (Corroded)

Alexander Frisborg - vocals (Helldog)

Victor Olsson - guitar and keyboards (Saffire)

Stefan Helleblad - guitar (Within Temptation, Jono)

Martin Sweet - guitar (Crashdiet, Sister)

Erik Martensson - guitar (Eclipse, W.E.T, Nordic Union, Ammunition)

Nalle Påhlsson - bass (Therion, Treat)

Richard Larsson - keyboards (The Night Flight Orchestra)

Chris Laney - keyboards (Pretty Maids)

Erik Wiss - keyboards (Cap Outrun)

Jonas Källsbäck - drums (The Night Flight Orchestra, Mean Streak)

Efraim Larsson - drums (Streamline, Diamond Dawn)

Robban Bäck - drums (Mustasch, Eclipse, Sabaton, W.E.T)

Henrik Sethsson - backing vocals (Casanovas)

(Photo - Ron Dahlgren)