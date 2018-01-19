GATHERING OF KINGS Streaming New Single “Out Of My Life”

"Out Of My Life", a brand new single from the new Swedish hard rock project Gathering Of Kings, is out today. The song is taken from the yet untitled debut album, which will see the light of day before summer. A teaser clip for the song is available below.

The album is being helmed by producer Thomas "Plec" Johansson, who has previously worked with Watain, Soilwork, Scar Symmetry, The Night Flight Orchestra, Nocturnal Rites among others.

The official single artwork was created by Pär Winberg.

Lineup on "Out Of My Life":

Tobias Jansson - Vocals

Victor Olsson - Guitars

Nalle Påhlsson - Bass

Richard Larsson - Keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - Drums

Apollo Papathanasio - Background Vocals

The first single, "Forever And A Day", is streaming below.

Lineup on "Forever And A Day":

Björn Strid - lead vocals (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra)

Victor Olsson - lead guitar (Saffire, Apollo)

Erik Mårtensson - rhythm guitar, Background Vocals (Eclipse, W.E.T)

Nalle Påhlsson - bass (Therion, ex-Treat)

Richard Larsson - keyboards (The Night Flight Orchestra)

Robban Bäck - drums (Mustasch, W.E.T, ex-Eclipse, ex-Sabaton)

The full-length album will also include following artists:

Apollo Papathanasio - vocals (Spiritual Beggars, Apollo, ex-Firewind)

Tobias Jansson - vocals (Saffire)

Rick Altzi - vocals (Masterplan, Herman Frank)

Jens Westin - vocals (Corroded)

Stefan Helleblad - guitar (Within Temptation, Jono)

Martin Sweet - guitar (Crashdiet, Sister)

Niclas Engelin - guitar (In Flames, Engel)

Erik Wiss - keyboards (Cap Outrun)

Chris Laney - keyboards (Pretty Maids)

Jonas Källsbäck - drums (The Night Flight Orchestra, Mean Streak)

Visit the official Gathering Of Kings Facebook page for further details.