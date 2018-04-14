GATHERING OF KINGS Streaming New Single "Saviour"

The Swedish Phenomena inspired AOR/melodic rock project Gathering Of Kings has released a brand new track titled "Saviour". The third single from the yet untitled debut album is written by Victor Olsson and will be released at the end of the summer. The album is being helmed by producer Thomas "Plec" Johansson, who has previously worked with Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra, Dynazty and Nocturnal Rites among others.





Line-up on "Saviour":

Apollo Papathanasio - vocals

Victor Olsson - lead guitar, backing vocals

Martin Sweet - rhythm guitar

Nalle Påhlsson - bass

Richard Larsson - keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - drums

Tobias Jansson - backing vocals

Alexander Frisborg - backing vocals

Ron Dahlgren - backing vocals

The full-length album will include following artists:

Björn Strid - vocals (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra)

Rick Altzi - vocals (Masterplan, Herman Frank, At Vance)

Tobias Jansson - vocals (Saffire)

Apollo Papathanasio - vocals (Spiritual Beggars, ex-Firewind)

Jens Westin - vocals (Corroded)

Victor Olsson - guitars (Saffire)

Stefan Helleblad - guitar (Within Temptation, Jono)

Martin Sweet - guitar (Crashdiet, Sister, Sweet Creature)

Erik Mårtensson - guitar (Eclipse, W.E.T, Ammunition)

Nalle Påhlsson - bass (Therion, ex-Treat)

Richard Larsson - keyboards (The Night Flight Orchestra)

Erik Wiss - keyboards (Cap Outrun)

Chris Laney - keyboards (Pretty Maids)

Jonas Källsbäck - drums (The Night Flight Orchestra)

Efrain Larsson - drums (Streamline, ex-Diamond Dawn)

Robban Bäck - drums (Mustasch, W.E.T, ex-Eclipse)

The album is being helmed by producer Thomas "Plec" Johansson, who has previously worked with Watain, Soilwork, Scar Symmetry, The Night Flight Orchestra, Nocturnal Rites among others.

The official single artwork was created by Pär Winberg.



"Out Of My Life":

"Forever And A Day":