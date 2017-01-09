GATHERING OF KINGS - Teaser For New Song Featuring SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID Posted

A teaser for the new Swedish hard rock project Gathering Of King's upcoming single, "Forever And A Day", is available below. The single will be released soon. The song was written by Victor Olsson and is taken from the yet untitled debut album, which will be released in 2017.

The album is being helmed by producer Thomas "Plec" Johansson, who has previously worked with Watain, Onslaught, Scar Symmetry, The Night Flight Orchestra, among others. Plec has managed to fill his studio walls with multiple platinum and gold record awards as well as taking home three Swedish Grammy awards. The cover artwork was created by hugely talented Lizette Lönnhammar.

Line-up on "Forever And A Day":

Björn Strid - lead vocals (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra)

Victor Olsson - lead guitar (Saffire, Apollo)

Erik Mårtensson - rhythm guitar, background vocals (Eclipse, Nordic Union, W.E.T, Ammunition)

Nalle Påhlsson - bass (Therion, Treat)

Richard Larsson - keyboards (The Night Flight Orchestra)

Robban Bäck - drums (Mustasch, Eclipse, Sabaton, W .E.T, Ammunition)

The full-length album will also include following artists:

Rick Altzi - vocals (Masterplan, At Vance, Herman Frank)

Apollo Papathanasio - vocals (Spiritual Beggars, Apollo, Firewind)

Tobias Jansson - vocals (Saffire)

Niclas Engelin - guitar (In Flames, Engel)

Stefan Helleblad - guitar (Within Temptation, Jono)

Martin Sweet - guitar (Crashdiet, Sister)

Chris Laney - keyboards, Guitar (Pretty Maids, Randy Piper's Animal)

Jonas Källsbäck - drums (The Night Flight Orchestra, Mean Streak)

For information and updates on Gathering Of Kings go to this location.

