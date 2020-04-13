GATHERING OF KINGS To Release New Album In May

The Swedish melodic hard rock AOR band Gathering Of Kings will release its new album, Discovery, on May 15 via RN Records.

Three singles "Heaven On The Run", "Moonlight" and "Kiss From Above" from the upcoming album has already been released and a fourth single "From A Whisper To A Scream" will be made available on April 24.

The Album was produced by Thomas "Plec" Johansson at The Panic Room, Skövde, with Ron Dahlgren, Nina Dahlgren & Victor Olsson as executive producers. Drums was recorded at Nordic Sound Lab by Thomas "Plec" Johansson, Bengan Andersson and Victor Olsson. The cover artwork was once again created by German artist Markus Vesper.

Gathering Of Kings is created and supervised by Ron Dahlgren and Nina Dahlgren, bringing together top musicians from the current hard rock scene in Sweden. The idea was to create a AOR/Melodic Hard Rock project/band like Tom Galley's Phenomena or even Tobias Sammet's Avantasia, with multiple vocalists and instrumentalists. Victor Olsson is the main songwriter, with Alexander Frisborg co-writing the lyrics.

The follow-up to 2019's critically acclaimed debut album First Mission will be released by RN Records on all digital platforms as well as on CD and vinyl. Find preorders here.

Tracklisting:

“Starsleeper”

“Riders Of The Light”

“Heaven On The Run”

“December”

“Highway To Paradise”

“The One That Got Away”

“Lorelei”

“Moonlight”

“Revelation”

“Kiss From Above”

“From A Whisper To A Scream”

“Final Hour”

Musicians:

Rick Altzi - lead vocals (3, 12), backing vocals (3, 9, 11, 12)

Jonny Lindkvist - lead vocals (4, 8)

Apollo Papathanasio - lead vocals (2, 9), backing vocals (2, 5, 8, 9)

Tobias Jansson - lead vocals (6, 7, 11), backing vocals (2, 3, 6, 7, 11)

Alexander Frisborg - lead vocals (5, 10), backing vocals (2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12)

Victor Olsson - guitars (2-12), bass (2, 4-7,9-12), keyboards (1-12), backing vocals (2-12)

Efraim Larsson - drums (2-8)

Jonas Källsbäck - drums (9-12)

Special Appearances:

Nalle Påhlsson - bass (3, 8)

Joel Selsfors - keyboard solo (12)

Erik Gafvelin Wiss - keyboard solo (7)

Henrik Sethsson - backing vocals (10)

Theresia Svensson - backing vocals (6, 7, 10)

Ron Dahlgren - backing vocals (10)

Mathias Kihlberg - flute (9)