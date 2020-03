GATHERING OF KINGS - Video Of "Heaven On The Run" Live At Sweden Rock

On June 5, 2019, Gathering Of Kings played their first-ever show Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden. Video of the band performing "Heaven On The Run" can be enjoyed below.

"Heaven On The Run" will appear on Discovery, the new album from Gathering Of Kings, scheduled for release on May 15th. The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below.

"Starsleeper"

"Riders Of The Light"

"Heaven On The Run"

"December"

"Highway To Paradise"

"The One That Got Away"

"Lorelei"

"Moonlight"

"Revelation"

"Kiss From Above"

"From A Whisper To A Scream"

"Final Hour"

For further details, visit Gathering Of Kings on Facebook.