GEDDY LEE Guests On CBC's Q - "No One Becomes A Bass Player Willingly..."

In the clip below, Rush frontman Geddy Lee joins host Tom Power in the Q studio to talk about his new book, Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, which includes photos of his massive bass collection, as well as interviews with fellow bass players like John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin, Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones, and U2's Adam Clayton.

Lee: "No one becomes a bass player willingly. You get voted to be the bass player when the bass player that was chosen originally quits. In my case, we were in a little basement band, only it wasn't a basement band, it was an apartment-bedroom band, and the guy that was supposed to play bass with us, his mother really didn't like him associating with us, so he left. And then they all looked at me and said, 'Okay, you're going to be the bass player.' I went to my mom and I begged her to lend me like $30 so I could buy a bass, and that's how it all started."

2013 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, will be on hand for Rush Fan Day today (January 19th) at the Museum.

Having played the bass guitar for over four decades, Lee has spent years collecting hundreds of vintage bass guitars. The sizeable collection turned into the impetus behind Lee’s new book, Geddy Lee’s Big Book Of Beautiful Bass, and the Rock Hall’s Rush Fan Day, which features a new exhibit of Lee’s basses, a Hall Of Fame Series interview with Lee hosted by bandmate Alex Lifeson, a book signing with Lee, and a rebroadcast of Rush’s Hall Of Fame Induction.

Tickets are $100 for Rock Hall members and $125 for non-members and will be available at ticketing.rockhall.com. Tickets go on sale to Rock Hall members at 10 AM, EST on Thursday, January 10th, and non-members at 10 AM, EST on Friday, January 11th. There is a 2-ticket limit per transaction. Each ticket includes a copy of Lee’s new book ($75), access to the Hall Of Fame interview and book signing, a commemorative credential, and access to the Rock Hall’s exhibits, including the new Geddy Lee bass guitar exhibit.

Schedule Of Events:

Saturday, January 19th, 2019

12:00 PM, EST - Hall Of Fame Series Interview with Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson

Fans can join Geddy Lee for a Hall of Fame Series interview hosted by bandmate Alex Lifeson on the Klipsch Audio main stage as they discuss Lee’s bass collection and Rush’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The interview will also be live streamed on the Rock Hall’s Facebook page where fans can submit questions directly during the Q&A. Fans can also hear the complete interview on several SiriusXM channels throughout January including Classic Rewind, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio and Volume, and anytime on SiriusXM On Demand.

1:00 PM, EST - Exclusive Book Signing with Geddy Lee

Available to event ticket holders only, tickets for Rush Fan Day include a copy of Lee’s new book, Geddy Lee’s Big Book of Beautiful Bass, and access to an exclusive book signing with Lee only. The 408-page, coffee table-style book documents the history and characteristics of Lee’s basses from 1968 to 2017, including mainstream Fenders, Gibsons and Rickenbackers to more obscure and lesser-known treasure in his collection. It features interviews from other musicians, including Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, U2’s Adam Clayton, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Primus’ Les Claypool and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, and includes a graphic timeline of the bass guitar.

All Day - New Geddy Lee Bass Guitar Exhibit

The Rock Hall’s Shine a Light exhibit will showcase some of Lee’s globe-spanning bass guitars and the stories behind them.

All Day - Rush Induction Footage from the Vault

As a special addition, Rush Induction footage from the Rock Hall’s vault will be shown throughout the day in the Museum’s Forest City Theater.