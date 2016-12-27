GEEZER BUTLER On Classic BLACK SABBATH Track “Paranoid” - “I Was Really In Despair When I Wrote Those Lyrics”

Black Sabbath’s three remaining original members recently convened for a MOJO cover feature, taking the bonnet off their 10 Most Significant Songs and covering ground both serious and not-so.

In an excerpt from the article it’s revealed that there was more to the group’s trademark song, “Paranoid” (a Top 20 UK hit in 1970) than initially met the ear.

“It was originally called “The Paranoid”,” says bassist Geezer Butler. “The song was about myself. I was getting really down, and gloomy, and dark - and the doctor said, ‘Go down the pub and have a pint, you’ll be all right.’ I said, I’ve tried that. ‘Well, go and have two pints then.’ So I was really in despair when I wrote those lyrics. They were true feelings. Of course, Ozzy didn’t have a clue what ‘paranoid’ meant.”

Read more at MOJO.

Remaining Black Sabbath tour dates:

January

17 - Cologne, Germany - Laxness Arena

20 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

22 - Manchester, UK - Arena

24 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

26 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

29 - London, UK - The O2

31 - London, UK - The O2

February

2 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

4 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena