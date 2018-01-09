GEEZER BUTLER On Possibility Of Doing One-Off BLACK SABBATH Shows – “Not Very Likely At All”

In an interview with Full Metal Jackie, bassist Geezer Butler talked about the possibility of Black Sabbath playing one-off shows in the future.

Butler replied, “Not very likely at all. I think Ozzy is going out on his farewell tour, so that will be him touring for the next two or three years. So I don't think there will be any chance of doing any one-offs or anything like that - which I'm fine with. We went out on a high, and it's best not to drag it out."

Black Sabbath's multi-format release, The End, which captures the final destination of the band's touring adventure - an unforgettable farewell show at the Genting Arena in Black Sabbath’s hometown of Birmingham - is out now. The material was filmed on February 4th, 2017, capturing the legendary Sabbath lineup celebrating their storied career, marking the closure of a monumental chapter in rock history.