GEEZER BUTLER Sent OZZY OSBOURNE Get-Well Package After Tour Cancellation

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler sent his longtime friend and bandmate Ozzy Osbourne a get-well gift following the news that Ozzy has cancelled all his tour dates for 2019 due to an injury sustained while recovering from a recent bout of pneumonia, reports Kerrang!

“I had just gotten back from hiking through the desert in Utah when I saw the news that Ozzy had cancelled a whole year of touring. I didn’t know what it was all about, so I sent him a get-well thing,” Geezer tells Kerrang!. “Sharon said she passed it on to Ozzy and he was very thankful that I’d been thinking of him and was wishing him better. I really hope he starts feeling better soon… I think the fact we’re all still alive, just about, is pretty impressive!

As first reported on April 4th, Ozzy Osbourne will postpone all his 2019 tour dates, inclusive of shows in North America and Europe, as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter and 2019 Grammy Special Merit Award recipient fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery last month. Osbourne will remain under doctor's care in Los Angeles as he recovers.

Says Ozzy: "I can't believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it's really what's keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day... I will fully recover... I will finish my tour... I will be back!"

The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020 and concert-goers are being asked to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Because some of the 2019 dates were festival appearances, not all will be rescheduled.

Below are the new North American dates; the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will be rescheduled in July 2020, exact date TBA. The 2020 UK and European dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

May

27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

29 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

June

2 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena

24 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

July

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest

3 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

9 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

25 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

29 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Las Vegas, CA - MGM Grand Garden Arena

TBA:

July - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl