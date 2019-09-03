GEEZER BUTLER – Wife Gloria To Be Honored At Last Chance For Animals’ 35th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

International non-profit Last Chance for Animals (LCA) is hosting its star-studded 35th anniversary fundraising gala honoring prominent individuals who have made a positive impact for animals around the world. The “Glamorous Hollywood Night” themed event will take place on Saturday evening, October 19th, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Recreating the glamour and excitement of a bygone era, the gala will feature celebrity red carpet arrivals, cocktail reception with vegan hors d’oeuvres, a vegan dinner, awards program, live entertainment and dancing. For tickets and additional information, visit this location.

LCA’s Founder and President Chris DeRose is proud to announce this year’s honorees:

Kim Basinger, award-winning actress (LA Confidential, Batman, 9 1/2 Weeks) and passionate animal advocate, will receive the “Albert Schweitzer Award”.

Donna D’Errico, actress, model and ardent animal activist, will be awarded the “Celebrity Activist Award”.

Gloria Butler, music manager and wife of Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, will receive the “Sam Simon Award,” named after The Simpsons co-creator and LCA’s devoted supporter, the late Sam Simon.

Last Chance for Animals (LCA) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation’s pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA’s educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities.