GEMINI SYNDROME Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

The new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of metal band Gemini Syndrome. Check it out below:

Gemini Syndrome perform next on April 1st at Tempe Marketplace in Tempe, Arizona. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

In This Moment be hitting the road with Motionless In White, Avatar, and Gemini Syndrome as support this April and May.

Tour dates:

April

7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

8 - Green Bay, WI - The Sandlot Entertainment Complex

9 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Nightclub 16+

11 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium and Underground

12 - Kansas City, MI - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

15 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE

16 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

19 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre

21 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

23 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May

2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

3 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium