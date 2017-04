Los Angeles-based rockers Gemini Syndrome have released a video for “Sorry Not Sorry”, a track from the band's latest album, Memento Mori, released last August via Another Century. The video, directed by by Brian Cox of Flarelight Films, is available for streaming below.

Gemini Syndrome perform next on Friday, April 21st at Rams Head Live in Baltimore, MD. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.