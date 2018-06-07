Gen-X Tour Featuring BUCKCHERRY, P.O.D., LIT, ALIEN ANT FARM Announce Pay Per View Live Stream

The Gen-X Summer Tour, which features Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit, and Alien Ant Farm, have partnered with events company, Anrgirl Powered by vVents Music Entertainment, to broadcast the July 3rd show in Miramar, Florida as an exclusive live stream pay per view event. The show will feature an HD quality interactive live stream featuring full performances from all four bands. Admission will also include backstage hangouts and a Crazy Bitch Contest. Fans worldwide will be able to purchase tickets for the pay per view event. Get your tix in advance to get in on the pre-show interactive fun! For all information go to genxsummerlive.com.

“You’re gonna get your money's worth on this one, the Gen-X Summer tour is gonna be one to remember for sure. I love these bands. We all came out around the same time exploding onto the scene with great summertime hits and an awesome live show. Get your tickets now and let's get wild and loose!" - Josh Todd (Buckcherry)

Check out the official tour trailer video, concert dates are listed below:

Tour Dates:

June

28 - Summerfest - Harley Davidson - Milwaukee, WI

29 - Corbin Arena - Corbin, KY

30 - Stars And Stripes Festival - FREE SHOW - Novi, MI

July

3 - Miramar Amphitheater - Miramar, FL

5 - The Stage on the Bay - Savannah. GA ^

6 - The Beaver Bar - Murrels Inlet, SC

7 - Pier Six Pavillion - Baltimore, MD

26 - The Amphitheater at Bald Hill - Farmingville, NY

27 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

28 - Cure Insurance Arena - Trenton, NJ

30 - Exhibition Hall - Watertown, NY

31 - Maverick's Music Hall - Barrie, ON

August

3 - Bluestem Center for the Arts - Moorehead, MN

6 - Iron Horse Saloon - FREE SHOW - Sturgis, SD

9 - Choctaw Casino & Resort - FREE SHOW - Pocola, OK

10 - Golden Nugget Casino - H20 - Lake Charles, LA

11 - Griffin Music Hall - El Dorado, AR

12 - Summers at the River - Nixa, MO

14 - Stampede - Aurora, CO

17 - The Northwoods Rock Rally - Glen Fora, WI

19 - Providence Medical Center - Bonner Springs, KS

21 - Concrete Street Pavilion - Corpus Christi, TX

22 - HEB Center - Cedar Park, TX

24 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music - Irving, TX

25 - Speaking Rock Entertainment - FREE SHOW - El Paso, TX

26 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland - Sugar Land, TX

28 - Abilene Civic Center - Abilene, TX

30 - Tyson Events Center - Sioux City, IA

31 - DuQuoin State Fair - DuQuoin, IL

September

1 - Naperville Last Fling - Naperville, IL

3 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO *

6 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ

7 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ

^ No P.O.D.

* Pointfest Radio Show with Offspring, 311, and more