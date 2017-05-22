GENE HOGLAN Auctioning Drum Kit Used To Record STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s The New Black

If you've witnessed a performance featuring world-renowned drummer Gene Hoglan within the past decade or so, chances are you've seen him perform with his Pearl Masters Custom Set (pictured below) - utilized on Ozzfest, tours with Opeth, Strapping Young Lad, Unearth, and on Hoglan's first DVD, The Atomic Clock. The set was also used to record Strapping Young Lad's The New Black, as well as records by Tenet, Meldrum, Mr. Plow and Zimmer's Hole. Now, this drum kit can be yours.





Hoglan is currently auctioning this drum kit, which has been featured in Pearl catalogs and Modern Drummer Magazine, via eBay auction. Partial proceeds from this sale will be donated to The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, in memory of Death frontman Chuck Schuldiner and Michelle Meldrum. Visit the auction on eBay.

Watch a personal video message from Hoglan describing the kit, albums/tours it was used on and donation details:

Hoglan says, "It's a killer kit, sounds huge... sounds amazing on The New Black. You can really tell when you listen to the album. Some of the proceeds are going to be donated to The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics in memory of Chuck Schuldiner and Michelle Meldrum, so part of it is going to a good cause."



The Pearl Masters Custom Set features a 12x9, 15x11, 16x18 and two 24x16 kick drums. It also includes shells, rims, cymbal stands and a tom stand (this includes what is pictured on eBay only).