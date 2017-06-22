GENE HOGLAN - “CHUCK SCHULDINER Is An Absolute Legend In The Metal Field”; Video

In the video below, heavy metal legend Gene Hoglan is interviewed about the legendary Chuck Schuldiner of Death. He shares his thoughts about him and the Individual Thought Patterns album.

The Atomic Clock: The Clock Strikes Two provides a glimpse into the philosophies, techniques, and history of one of metal's most influential musicians of all time. It is currently available in digital and physical formats through hoglanindustries.com, as well as Amazon, and on reversedrecords.com.

Check out Gene's playthrough video for Strapping Young Lad's “Skeksis”: