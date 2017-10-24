GENE HOGLAN - “I Would Like To Think Of Myself As An All Encompassing Drummer”; Video

On November 16th, drum legend Gene Hoglan (Testament, Dethklok, Strapping Young Lad, etc.) will unveil his fine art debut collection. Completed with art team SceneFour, the release is a pioneering effort in the new medium of crafting visual art through drum performance.

In this clip, shot during the production of his art collection, Gene talks about his sound and style as a player:

Get more details and pre-release access to Gene's art collection when you sign up at genehoglanart.com.